Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 41,170 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,768 tanks and 4,014 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 2, the loss of enemy personnel are approximate 41,170 people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 02/08 are approximate:

personnel - about 41,170 (+140) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1768 (+0) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4014 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 936 (+4) units,

MLRS - 259 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 191 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 739 (+3),

cruise missiles - 174 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2914 (+2) units,

special equipment - 82 (+0).

Read more: AFU repelled enemy's assault in Avdiivka, Iakovlivka, Vershyna, Kodema, and Travneve districts. Fighting continues near Bakhmut and Pisky - General Staff

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Kryvy Rih directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.