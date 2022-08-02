Russians shelled Mykolaiv with "Smerch" anti-aircraft missiles and S-300 missiles. Dormitory and residential buildings were damaged, - Kim

Russian occupying troops attacked Mykolaiv at night. Shelling of other settlements in the region continues.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim.

"On the night of August 2, after 01:00 and around 04:00 a.m., two districts of the city were shelled again. According to preliminary information, it is known that one of the districts was shelled by "Smerch" rocket launchers, the other by S-300 rockets.

As a result, the dormitory of one of the universities was damaged. At the time of the impact, a security guard of the building was in the premises and was injured. So far, there have been no casualties," the report said.

It is noted that residential buildings were damaged as a result of shelling. A food store caught fire due to the fall of ammunition and their fragments. No victims beforehand. Detailed information on the consequences of shelling is being clarified.

Read more: In Mykolaiv, powerful explosions rang out in several districts of city, - Senkevych

" In the Mykolaiv region, on August 1 at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the Kotlyareve village, as a result of enemy shelling, a fire broke out in residential premises and farm buildings. There were no casualties. Also, as a result of nighttime shelling, on August 2, in the Halytsynove village, an object damaged infrastructure.

In the Bashtan district, the Shiroke village was attacked. The hits were on the towns of local residents and the roads of the village. There are no casualties. On the night of August 2, around 01:30, the area near the Yavkino village was shelled. As a result of the shelling, the power line in the village was damaged. Currently, part of the settlement is cut off. Information on damage and victims is being clarified," RMA added.

Shelling also continues on the territory and nearby settlements of the Berezneguvat community. Villages located on the demarcation line remain under constant fire. There is no information about the victims. Information about the destruction is being clarified.