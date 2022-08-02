New package of military aid from USA is another investment in security of NATO's eastern flank, - Reznikov

Ukrainian artillerymen are ready to work day and night to expel the Russian invaders from Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.

"The new package of military aid from the United States is another investment in the security of NATO's eastern flank and the support of democracy in the EU. Our gunners are ready to work day and night to drive the Russian invaders out of Ukraine! Thank you to the President of the United States and the head of the Pentagon for your leadership and to all American citizens!" - the message says.

It will be recalled that earlier the USA announced military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 550 million dollars.

