Germany will provide military aid to Ukraine as much as it needs - Scholz

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, resolutely rejects accusations about Germany's reduction of arms support to Ukraine and promises to continue providing such assistance.

He said this in an interview with the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail, Censor.NET informs.

Scholz offered to "turn to the facts", which indicate that Germany has been supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition since the first days after Russia's attack on Ukraine. The politician emphasized that this was a complete rejection of "the ironclad policy of all German federal governments - banning the export of weapons to crisis zones."

"We supplied everything: anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, mines, guns, tons of ammunition, and non-lethal aid. Then we moved on to more complex and expensive systems. Self-propelled howitzers, multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft systems, counter-battery radars. Some of these systems are so new that few of them have been produced, and some of them have not even been adopted by the Bundeswehr," the head of government added.

He also noted that Germany is training the Ukrainian military to use complex systems in various parts of Germany.

"And we will continue to provide this support to Ukraine as long as it is needed," Scholz assured.