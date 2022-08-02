"We haven't had any HIMARS system losses yet," said Kovalchuk, commander of OC"South"

The AFU stated that Ukraine did not lose any HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the commander of the OC"South", Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, in an interview with Tablet magazine.

"We have not yet lost any HIMARS system. This shows how well and quickly we learned to use them. Even the Americans were surprised by how effectively we use these systems. Because every missile hits a target. Every missile destroys a bridge or ammunition depot. Our allies have also seen the extraordinary cost-effectiveness of how we use missiles," Kovalchuk said.

