"Brussels is not our boss": Orbán said that Hungary will interfere with EU decisions that country does not like

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said that the country will prevent EU decisions if it considers them "bad".

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The European Union is not in Brussels. The European Union is in Vienna, Budapest and Warsaw, Berlin and Madrid," the Prime Minister of Hungary noted.

Orbán wants Hungary to "make its own contribution" to pan-European decisions, so Budapest "always expresses its opinion."

"And if there is a position with which we do not agree, we will point it out. Brussels is not our boss. We are an independent sovereign Hungarian nation. We take part in making joint decisions. If they do not suit us, we say so If they are bad and we can prevent it, then a joint decision will not be made," he added.

