If Ukrainians weren’t so heroic in their resistance, Poland and Baltic countries would be under threat, - Duda

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, said that Ukraine is protecting his country and Germany now, while Russia poses a threat to all of Europe.

"Today, Ukraine defends Poland, Europe, including Germany. If Ukraine's heroic resistance cannot resist Putin's imperial plans, Poland and the Baltic states will be under direct threat of further expansion of the Russian sphere of influence in Central Europe," the Polish leader emphasized.

According to Duda, the "ideas of great Russia" mean the subjugation of other peoples. These are not only Putin's ideas, they permeate a significant part of Russian society.

"Thanks to Ukraine, today this danger is under control. But I think that in the future, unfortunately, this danger will become relevant," said the President of Poland.

"The only thing we can do is strengthen our own security. ... Ukraine shows what can be done with good weapons," Duda added.

