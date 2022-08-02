World is one step away from "nuclear annihilation", we must rely on strategy, not luck, - Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a meeting in New York of the countries that signed the non-proliferation treaty that now is "a time of nuclear danger that has not been seen since the Cold War."
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.
The threats arising from the war in Ukraine, as well as in Asia and the Middle East, have moved the world away from nuclear annihilation "by just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation", the UN Secretary-General is convinced.
"So far we have been extremely lucky. But luck is not a strategy. It is also not a defense against geopolitical tensions escalating into a nuclear conflict," he said.
