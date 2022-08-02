Partisans have become active in occupied Crimea, the peninsula is preparing to return to control of Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Partisans became more active on the peninsula

This was stated by Vadym Skibitsky, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Regrouping is now underway - the enemy continues to regroup its forces in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions. A battalion tactical group of Russian paratroopers has arrived in occupied Crimea to be sent to the mainland of Ukraine," he noted.

In addition, Skibitsky continued, the invaders are strengthening the air defense system on the occupied peninsula.

"Against this background, the partisans and the movement against the occupiers became more active. People are preparing for the fact that we will return there," added the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian paratroopers were transferred to occupied Crimea to be sent to war, - Skibitsky