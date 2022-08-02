Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka were killed by Russians - either by point-blank hit or by explosion from inside - Institute for Study of War

The premises in which the Russians kept Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka was destroyed with the help of either a point impact from the outside, or an incendiary substance or explosives from the inside.

Such a conclusion was reached by specialists of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

They blame the Russians for the death of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the colony in occupied Olenivka.

"Satellite and other images show that only one building was damaged in the attack. Its walls were not destroyed, and there were no shell holes left around it. This strongly suggests that the destruction of the prison was the result of either a point impact or an ignition an incendiary or explosive substance embedded inside," the report reads.

According to ISW experts, the AFU could have made such a strike only with the help of the HIMARS system, otherwise, the attack would have damaged the surrounding buildings, but there is no such damage in the satellite images.

"Given the US assessment that HIMARS was not used during the attack, ISW believes that Russia is responsible for this attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in violation of the Geneva Conventions," the document reads.

Also remains, that on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony of the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken out of the Azovstal plant were held. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation blamed the AFU for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The SSU published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivska colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers. According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the murder of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka

Ukraine demands an international investigation and is waiting for the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Olenivka from the Russian Federation. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have died.

It also became known that the UN is ready to send its experts to investigate.

The authorities of Ukraine called on the Western partners to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state".