Number of victims of shelling of Vinnytsia increased to 27: Doctor Pavlo Kovalchuk, who received burns and injuries, died

Doctor Pavlo Kovalchuk, who received injuries and burns as a result of shelling in Vinnytsia on July 14, died.

This was stated by the head of RMA Serhii Borzov, Censor.NET informs.

"Doctor Pavlo Kovalchuk has passed away... they fought for his life for 20 days after the racist terrorist attack in Vinnytsia on July 14... The burns and injuries turned out to be too severe," the message reads.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.

