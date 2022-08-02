Zelensky and Stoltenberg discussed priorities of military support to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation.

Stoltenberg announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"A good conversation with President Zelensky about the priorities of military support. It is extremely important that NATO and allies provide even more aid to Ukraine even faster. Also discussed was the first batch of grain after the Russian invasion and the need to fully implement the agreement supported by the UN and our ally Turkey," the message says.

