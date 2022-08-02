Russian army is shifting its forces from east to south. Perhaps he will try to make breakthrough - OC "South"

The defense forces observe the transfer of enemy forces from the east to the south of Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of OC "South", said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Lb.ua. According to her, it is impossible to say unequivocally why the Russians are doing this.

"We understand that there may be various provocations, there may be an accumulation of forces to maintain the defense, and we also do not rule out that they are trying to make some kind of breakthrough. The fact that three enemy groups tried to scout the direction they chose as a priority also shows that but suffered losses," she said.

Humeniuk added that the counter-battery struggle continues in the south. In particular, Russia involves aviation - from time to time airstrikes are also carried out on the liberated territories.

"We strike back, the fact that we keep certain areas of the de-occupied territory under fire control makes them very nervous. And that's why these methods of struggle are now the priorities - remotely, at long distances, they are trying to penetrate those territories that are for behind us," she said.