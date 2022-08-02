Rashists are trying to hide losses after missile attack of AFU on occupied Khrustalne (former Krasny Luch), - Defense Intelligence

The Russian occupiers are trying to hide the losses after the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Khrustalne in Luhansk region.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

"In the city of Khrustalne, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, a unit of the occupying forces was stationed at the Krasny Luch hotel. But after inflicting fire damage on the place of deployment, the enemy did not publish information about the losses. Instead, a complex of measures aimed at concealing the fact of the death and wounding of its servicemen was carried out," the Defense Intelligence said.

Most of the wounded were immediately sent to the military hospital in Rostov-on-Don in civilian cars.

"After the destruction of all traces of the effective attack of the Armed Forces, the enemy actively began to spread disinformation in the mass media, the Internet and messengers that it seems that all the occupants managed to leave the hotel early and none of them were injured," added the Ministry.

As a reminder, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 100 soldiers as a result of hitting a hotel in the city of Khrustalnyi, Luhansk region, on the night of July 24.