First ship with Ukrainian grain will be in Istanbul already this evening, it is going on planned course, - Turkey

The first ship with Ukrainian grain, which left the port of Odesa on August 1, will arrive in Istanbul on the evening of Tuesday, August 2.

This was reported by the representative of Turkey at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

According to him, the ship is on the planned course.

We will remind you that on August 1, for the first time since February 24, a ship with Ukrainian food left Odesa port. More than 26,000 tons of corn are on board. The Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone, is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon. It will move along a corridor whose safety has been confirmed by the UN and Turkey. Currently, there are 16 more ships with Ukrainian grain waiting to be shipped in the ports of Odesa.

