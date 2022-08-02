"Azov" - on announcement of "terrorists" in Russian Federation: Russia proves its status as terrorist state every day

"Azov" responded to the decision of the Supreme Court of Russia to declare them a "terrorist organization".

The response to the decision of the Russian judges was published on Telegram channel "Azov", Censor.NET reports.

Azov fighters believe that with this decision, Russia is looking for new excuses and explanations for its war crimes after the execution of prisoners of war in Olenivka.

"The sub-empire, which every day threatens to destroy the world with nuclear weapons, whose president called it "urinates in toilets", blew up houses with its own citizens, suffocated its own and Syrian women and children with poisonous gas, must be punished once and for all," the message reads.

"Azov" called on the USA and other countries to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

"Russia has been proving this status with its daily actions for many years. Every day, its army and special services commit war crimes. Conniving with these crimes or remaining silent is complicity!" - declared in "Azov", calling on the whole world to unite against the terrorist state.