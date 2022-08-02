UN does not respond to Ukraine's requests regarding explosion in occupied Olenivka, - Ombudsman Lubinets

The United Nations does not respond to Ukraine's requests regarding the explosion in Olenivka, which killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

"We have communication with the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the UN, we have a worse situation. I send letters and requests. I did it on the first day immediately after the tragedy. I personally did not receive any signal, even an unofficial one. I can publicly confirm this," he said.

We will remind you that on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony of the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken out of the Azovstal plant were held. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The Security Service of Ukraine published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivka colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers. According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the murder of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka.

Ukraine demands an international investigation and is waiting for the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Olenivka from the Russian Federation. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have died.

It also became known that the UN is ready to send its experts to investigate.

The authorities of Ukraine called on the Western partners to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state".

Relatives of fighters of the "Azov" regiment also complain about international organizations..