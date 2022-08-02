Russia deliberately killed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, - Polish Foreign Ministry

The death of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Olenivka, on the territory of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation, was caused by the Russians on purpose, and this war crime should not go unpunished.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Pavel Jablonskyi.

As the Polish diplomat noted, everything points to the fact that the Russians deliberately killed Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka. Therefore, this issue should not remain without consequences for the Russian Federation

"Russia has again committed a war crime, this is not the first crime in this war. This is a crime that is very reminiscent of what Russia has been doing for many decades of its existence - the killing of prisoners. We ourselves have such an experience related to Katyn." - stressed the deputy head of Polish diplomacy.

Yablonsky emphasized that the crime in Olenivka should be talked about "very loudly".

"As for the classification of these actions as an act of terrorism, I think that Russia has already carried out terrorist acts many times during this war (in Ukraine - ed.). All actions aimed at killing the civilian population, attacks on the civilian population have no strategic sense. They are carried out only in order to cause terror, and this is exactly the motive of the terrorists' actions," said the deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

According to Jablonsky, history knows cases when many regimes that seemed inviolable eventually lost power. Therefore, sooner or later, their creators were brought to justice for their crimes. "And in this case, it should happen. We are convinced that it will happen sooner or later," he stated.

According to the deputy minister, it is already necessary to completely isolate Russia from participation in all international and multilateral formats.

We will remind you that on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony of the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken out of the Azovstal plant were held. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The Security Service of Ukraine published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivka colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers. According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the murder of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka.

Ukraine demands an international investigation and is waiting for the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Olenivka from the Russian Federation. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have died.

It also became known that the UN is ready to send its experts to investigate.

The authorities of Ukraine called on the Western partners to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state".

Relatives of fighters of the "Azov" regiment also complain about international organizations.