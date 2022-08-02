Ukraine plans to implement all recommendations of European Commission by end of year, - PO

Ukraine has already carried out a significant part of the work on the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission regarding the granting of the status of a candidate country for EU accession and expects to implement all seven recommendations by the end of this year.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this at the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is working to achieve its goal of joining the EU. I would like to remind you that more than a month has passed since the decision to grant Ukraine candidate status. And during this month, Ukraine has already done a significant part of the work on implementing the seven recommendations of the European Commission... Ukraine's task is to fully implement all seven recommendations by the end of this year," he said.

Zhovkva reminded that the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has already been appointed, a competitive commission for the selection of members of the High Council of Justice has been created, the decision of the National Security Council to create a register of oligarchs has been implemented by decree of the President of Ukraine, work on the draft law on media in accordance with EU directives has been completed, and the draft law on national minorities has been prepared .

According to the official, all these requirements were included in the recommendations of the European Commission, and work continues today.

However, as he emphasized, the implementation of these recommendations is not the only condition that will bring Ukraine closer to EU membership. It is about the implementation of EU directives in the legislation of Ukraine, about the implementation of EU regulations in the spheres of the economy and, in general, about the introduction of the European way of life in all spheres.

"On July 28, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, the President of Ukraine said that European integration today is turning from a task of foreign policy into an internal policy. That is, every authority, every institution must work on the need to fulfill the criteria for EU membership," Zhovkva emphasized.

Thus, according to him, the parliament should intensify efforts to implement EU directives into the legislation of Ukraine, about which a corresponding resolution of the Verkhovna Rada was adopted, according to which each draft law that is adopted will be carefully considered for compliance with the criteria of European law, and will participate in this each committee of the Verkhovna Rada, which is planning a corresponding draft law.

Accordingly, Zhovkva noted, the institutional capabilities of the government should be strengthened, and specialists should be trained.

In addition, work is underway to establish the European College on the basis of the Presidential University, which was recently announced by the President of Ukraine.

"We are working with higher education institutions to initially open a faculty of European integration on the basis of one of the higher education institutions of Ukraine, so that it will later turn into a full-fledged European college," Zhovkva said.

Separately, he noted that the President, members of the government, representatives of the Office of the President do not stop communication with EU member states and the European Commission.

Regarding sectoral integration into the EU, Zhovkva reminded that Ukraine has gained access to the convention on common transit procedures and to the convention on simplification of formalities for trade in goods.

"Also, work continues on the so-called industrial visa-free agreement, the agreement on compliance and evaluation of products, evaluation missions are being completed, and we hope that by the end of the year we will start negotiations on joining this agreement," Zhovkva said.