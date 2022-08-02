ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12897 visitors online
News War
12 688 6

In sky over Vinnytsia, air defense forces shot down 2 rockets - RMA

ппо

Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles over the Vinnytsia region.

The head of RMA, Serhii Borzov, reported this on Telegram , Censor.NET informs.

"Air defense is operating over the Vinnytsia region. 2 rockets were shot down. Stay in shelters until the Air Alert goes off," the message says.

Watch more: Wounded Ukrainian soldier Hudymenko surprised CNN journalists with his desire to fight again: "To return and kill them all". VIDEO

Author: 

Vinnytsya (73) Borzov (10)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 