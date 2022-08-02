In sky over Vinnytsia, air defense forces shot down 2 rockets - RMA
Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles over the Vinnytsia region.
The head of RMA, Serhii Borzov, reported this on Telegram , Censor.NET informs.
"Air defense is operating over the Vinnytsia region. 2 rockets were shot down. Stay in shelters until the Air Alert goes off," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password