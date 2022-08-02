In sky over Vinnytsia, air defense forces shot down 2 rockets - RMA

Air defense forces shot down 2 missiles over the Vinnytsia region.

The head of RMA, Serhii Borzov, reported this on Telegram , Censor.NET informs.

"Air defense is operating over the Vinnytsia region. 2 rockets were shot down. Stay in shelters until the Air Alert goes off," the message says.

