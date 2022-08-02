Near Kodema and Pisky, enemy has partial success, in other directions offensive was repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 2, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 160 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the composition, condition and position of the units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Brest and Gomel regions remain without significant changes. According to available information, the Republic of Belarus continues to supply certain types of ammunition for the needs of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The threat of missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops from the territory of the Russian Federation and conducting aerial reconnaissance in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive. Takes measures to replenish losses of personnel, as well as weapons and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Dementiivka, Protopopivka, Husarivka, Chepil, Pytomnyk, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, Rtyshchyvka, Stary Saltiv, Skrypai, Sosnivka, Tsyrkuny and Svitlychne from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Made an airstrike near Verkhniy Saltiv. The occupiers failed and retreated in an attempt to improve the tactical position in the direction of Ternov - Bairak.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Kurulka, Hrushuvakha, Dibrivne, Adamivka, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Vasylivka Persha, and Khrestyshche settlements. Made an airstrike near Dibrivne. The activity of reconnaissance groups near Dovhenke and Dolyna was noted, the groups withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. By systematic use of means of fire damage, the enemy is trying to restrain the actions of our troops and prevent them from moving in threatening directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamiansk, Zvanivka, and Donetsk. The enemy launched an airstrike near Serebrianka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UVA near Kryva Luka. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Novoluhanske - Ivano-Dariivka. He received a decisive rebuff from our soldiers and left.

In the Bakhmut direction, artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Pokrovske, Vesele, Kurdiumivka, and Zalizne. The enemy increased the intensity of aviation in the indicated direction and carried out airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Kodem. All attempts of the enemy to advance in the directions of Rota - Vershyna, Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Klynove - Zaitseve and Pokrovske - Bakhmut were successfully repulsed. The invaders retreated with losses. Some units of the enemy have partial success in the direction of Vidrodjenia - Kodem.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Avdiivka, Netailové, and New York settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka and Novobakhmutivka. The occupiers carried out assaults in the direction of Mineralne - Avdiivka, they did not succeed, they retreated. The enemy has partial success in the Donetsk-Pisky direction.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Poltavka, Chervone, Novoandriivka, and Mariinka. The enemy also launched an airstrike near the latter. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV in the area of ​​Olhivsky.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces. Trying to regain lost position. The areas of Mykolaiv, Trudoliubivka, Osokorivka, Ivanivka, Olenivka, Zorya, Blagodatne, Prishyb, Tokareve, Novovorontsovka, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Vesely Kut, and Yavkine were shelled from tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket systems. Made an airstrike near Zori. Conducted aerial reconnaissance to clarify the results of fire damage and identify the position of our troops.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. Among the Russian occupiers, there is an increase in alcohol abuse, as a result - disobedience to officers and inter-ethnic conflicts.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.