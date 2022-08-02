First grain carrier from Ukraine will be in Istanbul at midnight - Turkey

The first bulk carrier loaded with grain in Odesa is expected in Istanbul by midnight.

This was reported by a representative of the Joint Coordination Center, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

General Ozcan Altunbulak, spokesman for SKC in Istanbul, reported that the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni will arrive in Istanbul, where it will be inspected by Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian authorities, as well as UN representatives.

The Razoni, carrying a cargo of corn, left Odessa on August 1 and is on its way to Lebanon in accordance with an agreement signed separately by Ukraine and Russia with Turkey and the UN.

The success of this voyage will mean the conditional lifting of the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports imposed by Russia after the invasion began in February 2022.

Read more: First ship with Ukrainian grain will be in Istanbul already this evening, it is going on planned course, - Turkey

Razoni is now at the entrance to the Bosphorus.

According to Voice of America, a high-ranking Turkish official told reporters on the condition of anonymity that "approximately one vessel" is expected to be dispatched daily from Ukrainian ports during the period of the agreement.