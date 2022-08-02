Russian propaganda narrative about Ukrainian refugees in EU does not correspond to reality at all: on contrary, we see unprecedented solidarity, - Commissioner Johansson
The Russian propaganda narrative that Ukrainian refugees are disturbing EU citizens is not true at all.
About this, answering questions of Suspilne, said Jlva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs of the European Commission, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"On the contrary, we have the exact opposite - we see the unprecedented support and solidarity of millions of EU citizens, from volunteers and NGOs, the public and national or regional governments," Johansson said.
She emphasized that the European Union "stands together with Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees".
