Military unit in Chervonohrad district was hit by rocket attack, - Lviv RMA

As a result of the rocket attack, two explosions occurred on the territory of the military unit in the Chervonohrad district of the Lviv region.

This was stated by head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Unfortunately, the hit. Chervnohrad district. A military unit. Two explosions. There is no information about casualties. The scale of destruction is being established. Six missiles were shot down by air defense forces on approach," the official said.

Watch more: Russia struck missiles from Caspian Sea: 7 of 8 destroyed by Ukrainian air defense, one hit anti-aircraft missile system - Air Forces. VIDEO