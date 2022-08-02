Thanks to Canada, we were able to unravel Putin's gas supply bluff, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Canada's decision to hand over the Nord Stream turbine deprived the Kremlin of legal grounds for cutting off natural gas supplies to Europe.

"Thanks to Prime Minister Trudeau, we were able to discern Putin's bluff. We never believed that the reduction in (gas) supply was due to technical reasons. Since the turbine is ready for delivery, Russia must fulfill its contractual obligations again," Scholz said.

The German chancellor added that Russia is trying to divide allies by blaming the delay in the return of the turbine for the reduction of gas supplies.

"Russia is trying to pressure and pit one ally against another... If Moscow decides not to fulfill its treaty obligations, let the whole world see it. Thanks to Canada, it will be so now. It's a well-known toy: Russia wanted to cut off gas supplies and blame it on our sanctions regime," said the German Prime Minister.

Scholz also considers criticism of Canada's decision "completely groundless".

"The decision to deliver the turbine is hardly a favor to Gazprom. It is a powerful sign of support for Germany and Europe, as well as support for solidarity among our closest allies to maintain long-term support for Ukraine. How will weakening Germany and Europe help Ukraine?" - added the Chancellor.

As a reminder, the Canadian government has agreed to make an exception to sanctions against Russia and send a turbine for the Canadian-maintained Nord Stream to Germany - to go towards Germany and reduce the risks that Russia will not resume supplies through NS1 after scheduled maintenance work.