Great Britain has already prepared two ships for transfer to Ukraine - Prystaiko

Great Britain has already prepared two ships for transfer to Ukraine.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, announced this on the air of an informational telethon

"Two ships are already ready to be transferred to Ukraine and we are now talking about whether we need, whether, given the situation in the Black Sea, there will be more ships. Right now, at this moment, we are talking about ships that are engaged in mine clearance," Prystaiko said.

The Ambassador noted that these are specialized combat vessels on which Ukrainian crews are already being trained.

"Recently, when we talk about assistance to Britain, we mean either what has happened or what will happen in the near future - this is real assistance. Our crews are learning alongside their British counterparts. I've seen, when I've been on ships, our sailors beside the sailors, the officers on the bridge beside the officers, steering, training, steering. Everything looks like it will be ready for combat use, I think, in a couple of weeks," Prystaiko noted.