In southern direction, AFU destroyed 20 occupiers and enemy equipment, hit Russian military base in Chornobaiivka, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military launched a fire attack on the base of the occupying forces in Chornobaiivka.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

It is noted that the strike was carried out by the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Air Force of the AFU made three strikes on strongholds and one on the accumulation of weapons and equipment in the Berislav and Bashtanka districts.

In the Bashtanka district, the forces of the anti-aircraft missile unit shot down three X-101 cruise missiles.

During the day, the Russian military launched two air strikes and two missile strikes against Ukrainian positions.

The attacks were carried out from the temporarily occupied territories of the south.

"Also, during the day, Mykolaiv was once again attacked. 2 rockets of the 'Uragan" anti-aircraft missile system hit the suburbs. There were no casualties or damage," the report said.

Currently confirmed enemy losses are: 20 occupiers; 2 T-72 tanks; howitzer "Msta-B"; 4 units of automobile and armored vehicles.

The ship formation of the enemy fleet in the Black Sea consists of ships and boats hiding in safe areas. Of them, two carriers of 16 "Caliber" and three large amphibious ships, note in OC.

Read more: Russian army is shifting its forces from east to south. Perhaps he will try to make breakthrough - OC "South"