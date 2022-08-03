In Kharkiv, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut directions, AFU inflicted losses to enemy and forced them retreat, - General Staff

In the Kharkiv, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut directions, the AFU forced the enemy troops to retreat with losses, and in the Sloviansk direction, the AFU neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the consolidated information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on August 3.

Thus, the one hundred and sixty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, communications training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus was held. The occupiers continue to use the territory of the Republic of Belarus to transfer sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the territory of Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from barrel artillery. Conducts aerial reconnaissance in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The work of the enemy's means of radio-electronic warfare is noted.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Prudianka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Nova Mykolaivka, Rubizhne, Pishchane, Borshchova, Zamulivka, Lebiazhe, Korobochkine, Bazaliivka, and Basove were shelled.

The occupiers made an advance in the direction of Kochubeiivka - Dementiivka, were repulsed and retreated.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Nova Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne, Chepil, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenke, Barvinkovo, Shnurky, Husarivka, and Dmytrivka.

With the forces of the reconnaissance group, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance south of Mazanivka, the occupiers were detected and neutralized.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Bakhmut direction.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery, as well as tanks near Siversk, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs near Nikiforivka and Tetianivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, in order to dislodge our units from the occupied lines, artillery shelling was conducted in the areas of Kodema, Semihiria, Travneve, Vyiimka, Berestovo, Bakhmutske, and Opytne settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Semihiria and Bilohorivka.

The enemy launched an offensive in the area of the western outskirts of Berestovo, was unsuccessful, and retreated. The situation is the same in the directions Volodymyrivka – Yakovlivka and Semihiria – Kodema.

Fighting continues in the Volodymyrivka - Soledar and Pokrovske - Bakhmut directions.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted heavy fire damage in the directions of Vidrodzhennia - Kodema and Dolomitne - Semihiria and forced the occupiers to withdraw.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the Avdiivka district. Tried to improve the tactical position, unsuccessfully, retreated with losses.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded near Kostiantynivka, Novosilka, Velyka Novosilka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novopollia, Yurkivka, and Hulyaipol.

Due to the low level of staffing of the tank regiment of the reserve, the equipment of the military unit, which was moved to the Zaporizhzhia direction at the end of May of this year, was handed over for additional staffing of the tank battalions that are part of the 58th combined army of the Southern Military District.

To counteract the technical means of intelligence, the enemy deploys means of radio-electronic warfare.

In the South Buh direction, in order to hinder the actions of our troops, the enemy is shelling positions from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Potemkine, Topolyne, Kniazivka, Velyka Kostromka, Apostolove, Stepova Dolyna, Posad Pokrovske, Novohrihorivka, Luparevo, Lymany, Kobzartsi, Shyroke, Kvitneve, and Bilohirka. Used aviation to attack the area of the Plotnytske.

He conducts aerial reconnaissance to clarify the position of our troops, adjust fire and control the camouflage of his units.

It continues to take measures to ensure the protection of bridge crossings across the Dnipro River.

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are two 'Kalibr' sea-based cruise missile carriers in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

The enemy's aviation group conducts systematic combat operations in order to support the actions of ground groups. Efforts are focused on hitting military facilities in the Donetsk direction. Due to bad weather conditions, the intensity of aviation flights is reduced.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units continue to fire missions at strongholds, concentrations of manpower and logistics bases