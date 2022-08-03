ENG
At night, Russians attacked Kryvy Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, kindergarten, church and power line were damaged, - Reznychenko

обстріл,дніпропетровщина

At night, the Russians attacked two district of the Kryvy Rih region

As informed by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"At night, the Russian army struck the Kryvy Rih direction. The enemy fired artillery at two districts - Zelenodol and Apostolovo.

In Apostolovo without victims and destruction.

In Zelenodol, they hitted right in Velyka Kostromka villadge. A kindergarten and a church were affected there. Damaged power line. A village without electricity. Emergency teams are working. People were not injured.

In other areas of the region, it is calm at the moment," the message states.

