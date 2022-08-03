Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation: No scenario of nuclear strike has anything to do with Ukraine

Russian diplomats insist that Moscow does not plan to use any of the nuclear strike scenarios in Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the Russian Federation delegation Oleksandr Trofimov at the review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

Trofimov emphasized that the Russian side rejects all "speculations" about Moscow threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

According to him, the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible only in case of aggression against the country with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or when using conventional weapons, but when the existence of the state is threatened.

"None of these hypothetical scenarios has anything to do with the situation in Ukraine," he said.

Watch more: Russia struck missiles from Caspian Sea: 7 of 8 destroyed by Ukrainian air defense, one hit anti-aircraft missile system - Air Forces. VIDEO

Earlier, the Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Ihor Vyshnevetsky, stated that the alleged hybrid war of the West against Russia "could lead to a nuclear conflict."