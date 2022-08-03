Kharkiv was fired by S-300 missiles from territory of Belhorod, - Synehubov

Russian troops fired S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Kharkiv in the morning. "Arrivals" were recorded in Kholodnohirsk and Novobavarsk districts.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram.

"At around 4 a.m., the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv twice. The rockets were launched from Belhorod, previously from the S-300 air defense system. In the Kholodnohirsk district, an enemy rocket hit the ground," Synehubov wrote.

According to him, another Russian missile hit the territory of a civilian industrial facility in the Novobavarsk district. The building was damaged. Preliminary - there are no victims.

In addition, during the past day, the enemy shelled the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Izium districts of the region. Residential buildings and commercial buildings were damaged. As a result of another shelling in the city of Chuhuiiv, the warehouses of the educational institution were damaged, and a fire broke out.

The head of the region also reported that a private house was on fire in Zolochiv. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

