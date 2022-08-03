Refugees from Ukraine can return to EU at any moment while war continues, - European Commissioner Johansson

Refugees from Ukraine who moved to the European Union and then decided to return home will be able to enter the EU at any time during the war.

This was stated by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We will always be ready to welcome Ukrainians who need help with an open heart," the EU commissioner said during her visit to Kyiv on August 2.

Also remind, that citizens of Ukraine are allowed to move freely in the territory of the European Union and work there. They also have the right to:

health care;

living space;

children - to get an education.

Ukrainians who leave for Ukraine on a permanent basis must renounce the status of temporary protection. At the same time, in case of return, they will be able to register at any time to restore the validity of the status.