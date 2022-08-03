Kuleba signed application for appointment of Venedyktova as ambassador to Switzerland

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba signed a submission to President Volodymyr Zelensky for the appointment of former Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova as an ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yes, I signed the application for the appointment of Ms. Venediktova as ambassador to Switzerland," he said.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that this idea was born "in a circle of several people - they sat, discussed and such an option was found."

According to Kuleba, the practice of political appointments to diplomatic posts has always been, is and will be in all countries, as an influx of fresh blood, fresh thoughts, and views is needed.

"The president is constantly looking at candidates for the countries that are a priority for him. All of us - Andrii Yermak (head of the President's Office - editor), I, Andrii Sybiga (deputy head of the PO - editor) - are constantly looking for people. Another thing, what with out of ten options, one will pass, because the selection process is very thorough. But it is absolutely normal when we bring in people from the outside, but necessarily with the competencies that will allow them to effectively perform the functions of the ambassador. I believe that Venediktova has these competencies. Her work with international partners in recent months just showed that it can prove itself on the international track," said the head of the MFA.