Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 41,350 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,774 tanks and 4,022 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 3, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 41,350.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 03/08 are approximate:
personnel - about 41,350 (+180) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1774 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles - 4022 (+8) units,
artillery systems - 939 (+3) units,
MLRS - 259 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 118 (+1) units,
aircraft - 223 (+0) units,
helicopters - 191 (+0) units,
UAV of the operational-tactical level - 740 (+1),
cruise missiles - 180 (+6),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2922 (+8) units,
special equipment - 83 (+1).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions," the General Staff noted.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password