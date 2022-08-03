Ukraine calls on UN and Red Cross to investigate barbaric execution in Olenivka, - Kuleba

Ukraine closely monitors the actions of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the tragic events in Olenivka and continues to actively encourage them to investigate the execution of prisoners of war.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Even if they (the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. - Ed.) have somewhat dulled their sense of responsibility for these citizens of ours, the events in Olenivka really sharpened it. We helped to do this as much as possible. All those statements that were made by of Ukraine on this tragic day, were not emotional - it was a call to international partners to perform their basic function. We demand an independent investigation into the barbaric execution of our prisoners of war, and we will punish every scoundrel who committed this heinous crime," the minister explained.

According to Kuleba, both institutions have begun to take measures, but without permission from the Russian Federation, it will be extremely difficult for them to fulfill their mandate, since "they cannot appear at the place of Olenivka execution by force."

Also remind, that on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony of the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken out of the Azovstal plant were held. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation blamed the AFU for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The SSU published intercepts confirming that the Olenivska colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers. According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the murder of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka.

Ukraine demands an international investigation and is waiting for the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Olenivka from the Russian Federation. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have died.

It also became known that the UN is ready to send its experts to investigate.

The authorities of Ukraine called on the Western partners to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state".

Relatives of fighters of the "Azov" regiment also complain about international organizations.

