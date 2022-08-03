Attack of AFU on echelon of Russian Federation with ammunition seriously damaged railway to Crimea, - British intelligence

The AFU struck a Russian echelon with ammunition in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. It is extremely unlikely that the railway connecting Kherson with Crimea will remain in working condition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

"Most likely, the Russians will repair the railway in a few days, but it will continue to remain a vulnerable point for Russian forces and their supply chains from Crimea to Kherson," the message reads.

Щодо Херсона пишуть, що Росія влаштувала поромну переправу для цивільного використання після того, як Антонівський міст отримав серйозні ушкодження, але її майже точно будуть використовувати і російські військові для перекидання сил та постачання.

"We are likely to see an increase in the number of civilians trying to leave Kherson and its surroundings as fighting continues and food shortages intensify. This will put a strain on transport hubs and routes, which will likely lead to the implementation of traffic control measures." , - the British Ministry of Defense notes.