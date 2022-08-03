Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by Russia "is completely out of control", IAEA

The situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP seized by Russia is becoming more serious every day.

This was announced by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET informs with reference to Sky News.

"All principles of nuclear safety have been violated. An extremely serious, extremely serious, and dangerous matter is at stake," Grossi emphasized.

According to him, the nuclear power plant is "completely out of control."

He pointed to shelling near the station at the beginning of the war.

Currently, the NPP is controlled by Russia, but it houses Ukrainian personnel, leading to conflicts and violence.

The IAEA has some contact with staff, but it is "heterogeneous," Grossi added.

He also said that the supply chain for equipment and spare parts to the nuclear power plant had been interrupted, so "we are not sure that the plant is getting everything it needs."

