China is not going to war - Pelosi's predecessor Gingrich called threats against Taiwan bluff

China's threats over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan are largely a bluff.

Newt Gingrich, who held the same post in 1995-1999 and visited both Taipei and Beijing in 1997, said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, nothing much has changed in the rhetoric of the PRC: a quarter of a century ago, when he led a congressional delegation to Taiwan, Gingrich observed similar indignation from officials in Beijing.

"They are not going to fight the United States, they are not going to fight the speaker of the House of Representatives, and all these various threats <…> will not pass," said the 58th speaker of the US House of Representatives. As the politician put it, "people tend to forget that the US still has a powerful army."

Gingrich, a Republican, warned China not to consider carrying out some of its more extreme threats, including calls by a state propagandist to shoot down any US military aircraft flying over the island: "It would literally be an act of war, and we would have no choice , except to strike back massively."

Meanwhile, he admitted that a real clash between the countries surrounding Pelosi's visit is "unlikely."

"We can isolate China very quickly. There will be unemployment in their cities. If they can't import, they will starve. So the Chinese are not necessarily in a strong position to try to intimidate us," Gingrich added.

