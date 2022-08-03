Kuleba about Hungary: As long as statements do not coincide with decisions regarding Ukraine, we can work

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that as long as Hungary's statements do not coincide with its decisions regarding Ukraine, normal relations with this country are possible.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"I always say very clearly that the statements, although they are unpleasant, emotional, are one thing, and the decision is another. Hungary joins the sanctions - we see that within the discussion within the EU, Hungary is "shooting down" some potential new sanctions, but it has not yet reached a critical level, so that we can say that some significant step has not taken place through Hungary," explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba reminded that Hungary supported granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"That is, as long as Hungary's statements do not coincide with its decisions regarding Ukraine, you can live and work. If what they say starts to coincide with what they do, then there will be a problem," the minister concluded.

