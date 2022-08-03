Last night, Russia launched $114 million worth of cruise missiles over Ukraine, - Forbes

Ukrainian troops shot down Russian missiles worth 91 million dollars in just one evening on August 2.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Forbes.

Last night, Russia launched $114 million worth of cruise missiles over Ukraine.

According to the publication's calculations, the cost of the X-101 missile is 13 million dollars, "Kalibr" - 6.5 million, "Iskander" - 3 million, "Onyx" - 1.25 million, Kh-22 - 1 million, "Point-U " – 0.3 million

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on August 2, Russia launched eight cruise missiles of the X-101 (Kh-555) type in the direction of the central, southern, and western regions of Ukraine, seven of them were shot down.

