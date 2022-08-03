Summit of Crimean platform will discuss diplomatic efforts necessary for de-occupation of peninsula, Kuleba

Under no circumstances will Ukraine give up the idea of de-occupying Crimea.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"At the Summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held online for objective reasons on August 23, everything that contributes to the de-occupation of the peninsula in terms of diplomatic efforts will be discussed. ... We want to send a very clear signal: even if theoretically - it will not happen, but if theoretically - the enemy will stand near Kyiv again, we will still plan the de-occupation of Crimea," he said.

According to Kuleba, no matter how difficult it is, it is always necessary to think strategically - the moment will come when we de-occupy our territories.

"And the summit of the Crimean platform is a signal of exactly that. There will not be such a moment in history when we will have "no to Crimea", "no to Lysychansk" or some other city that is currently temporarily captured. Yes, it is about diplomacy, but we are talking about it," said the head of the MFA.

The second reason for the importance of holding the summit, the minister noted, is the informal narrative in some capitals that "Crimea is, of course, Ukraine, but you should be especially careful with Crimea, because it is the exposed nerve of Russia."

"That's why we want to confirm once again that Crimea is Ukraine, and we will say what we want and do what we want about it. This is a fundamental moment," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

As a reminder, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkv stated at a briefing on August 2 that 48 participants, including representatives of Asian, Latin American and African countries, have already been registered as part of the second summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held online on August 23. In addition, in October of this year, it is planned to hold a summit of the Crimean Platform in the format of a parliamentary dimension with the participation of speakers of parliaments of foreign countries.

