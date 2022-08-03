We will break diplomatic relations with Belarus if its army enters territory of Ukraine, - Kuleba

Belarus is complicit in the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"I remember very well how on the night of February 24, the invasion of Ukraine began from the territory of Belarus. Before that, the Belarusians swore that Belarus does not pose any threat to us. We have no illusions about Belarus, but a sober analysis of what is happening , and how not to give Lukashenka additional reasons to make certain decisions.

I have already said publicly, and my position has not changed: if the Belarusian armed forces enter the territory of Ukraine, I will immediately send a proposal to break diplomatic relations with them," the minister emphasized.

At the same time, according to Kuleba, Belarus is an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, there is no doubt about it.

"That's why they don't have and won't have any excuses," concluded the head of the MFA.

