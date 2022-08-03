Zelensky calls on China to join the "united international position" against Russia's tyranny

Президент Володимир Зеленський наголосив, що нейтралітет Китаю у питанні війни РФ проти України краще, аніж якби КНР підтримувала Росію.

Zelensky made the statement during a Q&A with Australian students, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I would like China to join the united international position regarding Russia's tyranny against Ukraine. I would like them to. It hasn’t happened so far. China is standing aside. Today, China is balancing, retaining neutrality. I will say honestly, this neutrality is much better than China joining Russia. I believe that the Chinese society, the people of this country will make a wise choice. Still, it is important for us that China doesn’t help Russia," the president said.

As reported, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the United States the one that "started the Ukrainian crisis," adding that it is "the biggest factor fueling it."

