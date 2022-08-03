New package of assistance to Ukraine from Estonia: weapons, ammunition and training military

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed strengthening of the intergovernmental dialogue, support and post-war renewal of Ukraine with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Estonia has given weapons to Ukraine for a third of its budget. And in terms of the ratio of the country's GDP to aid volumes, Estonia is a leader in supporting our country, and Ukrainians appreciate it very much," Shmyhal pointed out.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the Estonian side for the humanitarian assistance and support for Ukraine on the way to European integration, in particular regarding the acquisition of the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"It is important now to establish bilateral intergovernmental work, in particular in terms of cooperation with EU and NATO partners, in order to ensure the priority needs that will help us win the war with Russia. We are making maximum efforts for this, and I am sure that Estonia will help in this". - said Shmyhal.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, in turn, assured that the new composition of the Estonian government continues its comprehensive support to Ukraine.

According to him, a new aid package will be approved in the near future, which includes weapons, ammunition and training for the Ukrainian military.

"According to Urmas Reinsalu, Estonia continues to insist that Russia bear responsibility for the aggression through an international tribunal," the message reads.

