Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

On Wednesday, at 12:50, the Russian occupation troops fired on Chuhuiv, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Region, Head of the Investigation Department Serhiy Bolvinov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today at 12:50, the Rashists fired at Chuhuiv from the MLRS, according to preliminary data, 'Hurricane,' cluster shells. There is one killed, two wounded," Bolvinov said on his Facebook page.

"The killed and one wounded are Russian citizens. The dead man was at his home during the shelling," he said.

