FSB agent network operated in several regions of Ukraine exposed - SBU

Employees of the Security Service exposed and detained members of the interregional agent network of the FSB of the Russian Federation, which provided the enemy with information about military and strategic objects throughout Ukraine.

As reported by Censor NET, the Security Service of Ukraine informs about this.

As noted, its leader turned out to be a resident of Odesa. He was recruited by the FSB of the Russian Federation and received the nickname "Professor".

To fulfill the tasks of the Russian special service, he created an extensive agent-informant network, involving residents of other regions.

The Russian special service was interested in information about the location of decision-making centers and strategic objects of critical infrastructure in the regions of Ukraine.

The special forces of the SBU detained the "Professor" on the "hot spot" - during reconnaissance around the Odesa military administration.

The SBU notes that another agent of this network in the Ivano-Frankivsk region has also already been detained.

Currently, the issue of notifying them of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code (treason).

Read more: New package of assistance to Ukraine from Estonia: weapons, ammunition and training military

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, according to the investigation, a resident of Odesa was recruited by representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation after February 24, 2022 and assisted them in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. To fulfill their tasks, he collected data on the locations of roadblocks, command posts, law enforcement agencies, special services, military industrial facilities located in the region, as well as information on the number and locations of enemy missile strikes. He transferred the collected data to representatives of the Russian special services with the help of one of the messengers.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by Russia "is completely out of control", IAEA