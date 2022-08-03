Ukraine has accumulated 12 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities and has reserves of 1.83 million tons of coal - Cabinet of Ministers

As of August 3, Ukraine had accumulated slightly more than 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its underground storage facilities.

According to Censor.NЕТ, referring to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this is stated in Cabinet of Ministers.

During a conference call on preparations for the heating season, chaired by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, it was also announced that 1.83 million tons of coal were accumulated in the warehouses of TPPs and CHPs out of the planned 2.5 million tons.

The planned indicator of readiness of facilities for the heating season is 60%. "In general, the country is moving within the plan (56-58%), some regions have been tasked to accelerate," the report said.

As reported, Naftogaz has the task to accumulate 19 billion cubic meters in the Ukrainian subways before the start of the heating season 2022/2023. At the same time, the head of the NJSC believes that even 15bn cu.m. of gas reserves will be enough for the country, as Ukraine's gas consumption has significantly decreased due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

