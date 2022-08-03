Next ships with grain are ready for shipment, we hope that Russia will not destroy agreements - Kuleba

The next ships are already ready to depart from Ukraine according to the agreements reached within the framework of the so-called grain initiative, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said and expressed hope that Russia would not take any steps that would destroy the agreements.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"The next ships are already ready to depart, they will depart from the ports participating in the grain initiative in accordance with the agreed schedule, and we hope that everything will work and Russia will not make any steps that would destroy these agreements, which were so difficult to reach through the mediation of the UN and Turkey," Kuleba said at a press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu in Kyiv.

The Minister stressed that, as of today, the agreements reached within the framework of the so-called grain initiative are being implemented.

"I remind you that Ukraine was the first member of this agreement that was fully prepared to implement all the points. We will steadily continue to implement this agreement. It benefits Ukrainian farmers, it benefits the Ukrainian economy, and it benefits the world. It is Ukraine that is now literally the savior of the world from further increases in food prices and from hunger in certain countries," Kuleba said.

See more: RAZONI vessel with Ukrainian corn passed inspection in Istanbul and will soon leave for Lebanon, - Turkish Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS