Ukraine is grateful to Estonia for its real support - Zelensky met with Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Estonian Foreign Minister-designate Urmas Reinsalu, who is on his first foreign visit to our country.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of President.

The message noted: "The Head of State thanked the minister for this signal of solidarity with Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that support from Estonia is not necessary to prove, Ukrainians know about it and appreciate it.

"Grateful for the support of our sovereignty, territorial integrity. Real support, not in words. Support by real steps," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that during the visit of Urmas Reinsalu in the border town of Ovruchi, Zhytomyr region, a capsule was laid to mark the start of construction of the first kindergarten under the Fast Recovery plan. This is the first of 15 general infrastructure facilities that the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration submitted to the Estonian government for assistance in rebuilding the region.

See more: New Estonian Foreign Minister made his first visit to Ukraine. PHOTOS

"All the rebuilding - we understand that this is a large sum, a lot of work and a long time, and the main work will be after the war is over. But there is emergency aid that is needed now, before the start of the school year, the educational process. It is construction and reconstruction of schools and kindergartens, universities, and homes for internally displaced persons," said the President.

He stated that Ukraine has received confirmation about participation in the reconstruction plan from many countries, but Estonia was the first to start the project.

"I would like to thank you for initiating this process. This is the first swallow for us. We are grateful that the work began with your country. Thank you to the Estonian government and Estonians," added Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: New package of assistance to Ukraine from Estonia: weapons, ammunition and training military

The President specifically recalled that this was not the only case in which Estonia was the first to support Ukraine. It was one of the first states to support Ukraine in the provision of weapons.

"This is the most important priority on the battlefield today. And it was especially felt at the beginning of the war, when the world was not yet united in its assistance. But there were several countries that helped from day one," he noted.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky noted the importance for Ukraine of Estonia's consistent support of the sanctions policy against the aggressor country, as well as the European integration course of our state."

Read more: Estonia has banned issuance of visas and residence permits to Russian citizens for the purpose of study, - Minister Reinsalu