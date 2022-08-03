If Russia really wanted to negotiate, it would not have brought its reserves to Ukrainian south, - Zelensky

If Russia really wanted an end to the war and negotiations, it would not have transferred its reserves to the south of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated this in a video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

" It is felt that Russia has begun to understand the inevitability of being recognized as a terrorist state. After what the Russian army and allegedly private Russian military companies have done, no terrorist organization in the world can claim the first place in terror," the President noted.

He noted that "a new propaganda activity has come from Moscow. They suddenly decided to define the Azov fighters as terrorists, although when a terrorist state does this, it is probably absurd.

"They activate different emissaries with theses that the terrorist state allegedly wants negotiations," Zelensky said. "And in general, it's just shameful when former leaders of significant states with European values work for Russia, which is at war against those values," Zelensky said.

"If Russia really wanted to end the war, it would not be levying reserves on the Ukrainian south now and would not be fostering mass graves of murdered innocents on Ukrainian territory," the Head of State stressed.

